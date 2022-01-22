HTZ Houndz: Adoptable Dog of the Week - Big Buster Brown

Howdy HTZ Nation, it's Jonathon here. With Niagara Dog Rescue securing their own transport vehicle, you can expect alot more pups making their way into the Niagara Region looking for their forever homes. We have another recent arrival from Kentucky. This week, meet BIg Buster Brown.

Big Buster Brown is a 2 year old Lab/Great Pyrenees mix available for adoption with Niagara Dog Rescue. He weighs about 70 lbs and has beautiful off white coat. Labs and Pyrenees both make great family dogs and Buster here is no exception. He gets along with kids, dogs and adults but has not been cat tested yet. He is not ideal for apartment living due to his size.

If you'd like to read more about one of our newest HTZ Houndz dogs, click here. You can fill out an application for Big Buster Brown, here. Huge thank you to Lundy's Lane Petvalu and Vansickle Pet Valu, for their committment to HTZ Houndz and helping new adopters get started with their best paw forward. When you adopt Buster or any of our HTZ Houndz dogs, enjoy 15% off your first purchase, a free pet bath and free bag of dog food to help you get started. Also, huge thank you to everyone who contributed to Niagara Dog Rescue as part of the Betty White Challenge, your donations will go a long way to helping dogs in their care.