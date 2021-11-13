HTZ Houndz:Adoptable Dog of the Week - Biscuit

HTZ Nation, it's Jonathon. Back at it, trying to get good dogs into good homes. This week, I have a sweet sounding boy looking for his forever home. Meet Biscuit.

Biscuit is a 1 year old Australian Cattle Dog/ Blue Heeler mix available through Niagara Dog Rescue. He weighs about 50lbs and is a very active dog. He gets along with both cats and dogs, as long as they are calm and not skittish.

Biscuit also does well with humans and older children and has spent time with various people and animals in his time in foster care. His previous foster raves about him, but now he is in need of a new foster or an adopter as soon as possible. If you are an outdoorsy family and like to adventure, Biscuit could fit right in with you and yours!

Read more about Biscuit on pet finder here. If Biscuit would be suitable fit for you as a foster or for adoption, fill out an application! Please share his story and help this adorable guy find his forever home today.