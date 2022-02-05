HTZ Houndz: Adoptable Dog of the Week - Brew

Brew is a 4 year old lab mix looking for his forever home here in the NIagara Region. He has been in boarding for far too long, and it's time he get a taste of home life. His ideal home will be kid and pet free. Brew likes to pick his people, and once he is warmed up to you, he opens up to show off his goofy side.

Volunteer dog walkers rave about his personality and how silly he can be. He loves to roll around in the grass and snow. The right home for Brew will have a fenced in yard where he can let his energy out and show off that big smile. Around the house, he is pretty low maintanence and prefers a quiet life.

If Brew sound like the right dog for you, you can read more about him by clicking here. You can also apply to adopt Brew by clicking here. Thanks as always to Lundy's Lane Pet Valu and Vansickle Road Pet Valu for being apart of HTZ Houndz. When you adopt one of our featured dogs like Brew, you'll recieve 15% off your first purchase, a free bag of dog food and dog bath at either location. Lastly, please like and share Brew with friends and family so we can help find him his forever home asap!