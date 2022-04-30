HTZ Houndz: Adoptable Dog of the Week - Bruiser

Hey there HTZ Nation, it's Jonathon here. I'll be the first to admit, I don't know much about NCAA sports. I am aware that the Georgia Bulldogs are the National Champions in football, and a champion is exactly what you'll feel like if you adopt this weeks HTZ Hound. From Niagara Dog Rescue, meet Bruiser!

Bruiser is a five year old Bulldog mix, who was rescued from a high kill shelter in Georgia. That's right, Bruiser is a Georgia Bulldog! But, don't let the name fool you, as this guy is pretty chill.

Bruiser weighs about 65 lbs and is working on his manners. He likes to jump up when he is looking for attention from his people. He gets along with other female dogs only, and his ideal home will have no kids. However, Bruiser has the option to live in a home with a yard or an apartment. As long he gets out for bathroom breaks and exercise, Bruiser is comfaortable with any size home.

If you want to read more about Bruiser, check out his full profile here. You can also apply to adopt him by clicking here. If you are successful adopting Brusier, you'll want to visit our friends at Vansickle Pet Valu and Pet Valu on Lundy's Lane to take advantage of 15% off your first purchase. Get yourself some training treats and toys to help Bruiser with those manners. Lastly, remember to like and share Bruiser with your friends and family to help him find that perfect forever home asap. Go Dawgs.