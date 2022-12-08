HTZ HOUNDZ: Adoptable dog of the Week – Bruno Mars

Hey HTZ Nation! Jonathon here with another pup in need of a home. This guy doesn’t exactly have the most rock and roll name, and doesn’t want to love the pop superstar lifestyle like his name sake. Bruno Mars prefers the quiet.

Bruno Mars is a 4 year old lab mix, looking for his forever home. He has come from Texas to the care of Niagara Dog Rescue, where he now awaits his perfect forever home. Hopefully that home is with someone in HTZ Nation

Hopefully that someone also enjoys walks. That is pretty much Bruno Mars favourite thing in the whole world, and he is very good at it! His ideal home will be quiet, with no children, and no other pets. Bruno Mars is a fairly independent dog around the house and will be low maintainence as long as he gets out for those regular walks.

If you would like to read about Bruno Mars more, check out his profile here. You can also apply to adopt Bruno Mars by filling out the application here. If you are successful in adopting Bruno, don’t forget to visit our friends at Vansickle PetValu and Lundy’s Lane Pet Valu, to enjoy 15% off your first purchase, a free bag of dog food and a free pet bath! You’ll be able to load up on everything you need to make your walks with your new best bud the perfect bonding experience.