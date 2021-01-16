HTZ Houndz: Adoptable Dog of the Week - Bud & Lee

Hey HTZ Nation, Jonathon back for another week of adoptable dogs. That's right dogs, plural! This week, we turn to a bonded pair from Lincoln County Humane Society in search of their forever home.

Let's start with Bud. Bud is a male 9 year old retrevier mix. Despite his age, he is incredibly spry and loves to play ball outside. Inside, he is a bit more reserved and prefers to be close with his human comapnions, receiving pets. Bud needs a little help with his manners as he likes to jump but you can always teach an older dog new tricks.

The second part of this bonded pair is Lee. Lee is a female 6 year old shepherd mix. She is very friendly with humans while out on walks but can be reactive to other animals. Except Bud, who she is incredibly bonded to. Lee can be very anxious, but really likes having Bud around when she is scared. Lee is incredibly cuddly and sweet once she warms up to you.

Bud and Lee are looking for a home with a fenced in yard, where they are the only two dogs in the home. Their preferred home will also have no children under 16. The ideal adopter for Bud and Lee will be gentle, patient and committed to helping them settle into their forever home and learning that their days of food insecurity are behind them.

If you're interested in adopting Bud & Lee, click here or email frontdesk@lchs.ca for help with your application. I also encourage you, if you can, to consider Donating to or Volunteering with Lincoln County Humane Society. Please read and share, so that we can ensure Bud and Lee find their forever home in 2021. Rememeber, no one can do everything but everyone can do something, to help animals in need.