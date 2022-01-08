HTZ Houndz: Adoptable Dog of the Week - Cocoa and Wilson

Hey HTZ Nation, Jonathon, back at it in 2022 with some new pups in search of forever homes. That's right, pups, with an s, because this week we have a bonded pair searching for a home together. From Niagara Dog Rescue, meet Cocoa and Wilson.

Cocoa and Wilson are a pair of Lab mixes who are currently being fostered in Texas. They are both under 3 years old and weigh between 40 and 50 lbs. They've created quite a bond in foster care, and help give each other confidence in the home. And what a foster home they have!

Their foster family currently has a baby and toddler in the house, which they've handled incredibly well. Both Cocoa and Wilson, get along with pretty much everyone once they feel comfortable. Children, adults, cats and other dogs; all are friends to this pair of gorgeous pups. Can you believe these two have only had one application?

It's important these two stay together to help them be their happiest and most confident selves in their new forever home. I know the idea of having two dogs can be overwhelming, but Lundy's Lane Pet Valu and Vansickle Road Pet Valu are determined to get you started on the right foot. If you adopt Cocoa and Wilson, or any of our HTZ Houndz dogs, you get 15% off your first purchase, a free bag of dog food and a pet bath at either location! Read more about Cocoa and Wilson here, and then fill out an application to adopt this sweet pair. Please like and share with friends and family who may be looking for the perfect additions to their family. Let's help get 2022 started right for these two, in a forever home here in Niagara.