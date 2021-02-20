HTZ Houndz: Adoptable Dog of the Week - Daisy

Hey HTZ Nation, Jonathon back with another dog in need of a forever home. This week, we are turning our attention to Dog Tales Rescue and Sanctuary. In particular, I'd like you to meet Daisy.

Daisy is a 7 year old Pointer. She is a medium sized dog who has been with Dog Tales since October of 2018. Daisy has suffered unspeakable abuse in her past which has left her with a condition known as Cauda Equina Syndrome. This has caused her to become urine and fecal incontinent, which results in her having accidents and needing frequent bathing. Daisy doesn't let her past define her though, she loves kids of all ages and adults too.

Despite what has happened to her, Daisy is described as a gentle soul! She loves to go on adventures, play fetch and cuddle with her human's. She would prefer a home with no small animals and fenced in yard. Daisy is also dog selective, and Dog Tales will arrange a dog check to see if your current dog is a suitable companion for Daisy.

Daisy is also considered to be a "Forever Foster". This means after she is adopted, Dog Tales Rescue and Sanctuary will cover all medical costs for Daisy, not covered by a pet insurance plan. It's really amazing of them to do something like that and will make keeping Daisy in the best health possible much easier for any potential adopter.

If you would like to read more about Daisy, click here to view her full profile. Be sure check to check out all the dogs available from Dog Tales Rescue and Sanctuary as well. I urge you to please consider Daisy for your family, and if she isn' t the right fit, please share with family and friends so that this girl doesn't have to any longer to find her forever home. Remember, no one can do everything, but everyone can do something to help end dog homelessness!