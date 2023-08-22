HTZ HOUNDZ: Adoptable Dog of the Week - Duchess

Hey there HTZ Nation, Jonathon here again. I have another new dog to tell you about, who has made the long trek from the streets of Georgia in search of a forever home in Ontario. From Niagara Dog Rescue, meet Duchess.

Duchess is a 1 year old shepherd. She weighs about 50 lbs and stands out with two big pointy ears. This girl is equal parts brains and beauty, as each day she gets smarter and more well behaved in foster care.

Being only a year old, Duchess is very active and loves to play both on her own in a fenced in yard or with people. She does great with older kids and dogs, and knows how to cuddle up just right when playtime is over. She has taken to training quite fast and has improved her abilites of walking on a leash.

This sounds like a royally awesome dog and I can't wait to see Duchess find a forever home. Check out her full profile by clicking here. If she sounds like a great match for you, click here to start the application to adopt process. Then if you are chosen to be her adopter, be sure to visit our friends at Vansickle Pet Valu and Lundy's Lane Pet Valu. Whichever location you choose, they will hook you up with 15% off your first purchase, a free bag of dog food and free pet bath! All for saving a dog in need. Lastly, I ask you to please share and send this article to friends and family to help Duchess find her forever home ASAP! Cheers