HTZ HOUNDZ: Adoptable Dog of the Week – Elvira

Hello again HTZ Nation! Jonathon here continuing my quest to find great pups even better homes in Southern Ontario with the HTZ Houndz Adoptable Dog of the Week. I’d like to introduce you to Elvira from Niagara Dog Rescue.

Elvira is a 2 year old Cane Corso mix. She was picked up as a stray in Tennessee and now she is ready to make the journey to Canada in search of a forever home. She is a big dog at about 75 lbs, and we would love to see her go to a home with an owner who has large breed experience. While owning a big dog like a Cane Corso can be intimidating, most are gentle giants. My older brother used to have one and I can attest she was one of the smartest and sweetest dogs I have ever met.

Because she is a big dog we also recommend that Elvira go to a home without small children although she is friendly with kids. She also gets along with other dogs as well. She has plenty of energy and would make for a great addition to an active family. Getting Elvira into an obedience course to help her learn more skills and commands will be as great bonding experience for her and her new family.

If you would like to check out Elvira’s full profile you can do so by clicking here. You can also click here to jump right to the adoption application and start the process of bringing her home. Of course, if you are chosen to adopt her, our friends at Vansickle Pet Valu and Lundy’s Lane Pet Valu want to get you started on the right paw. Visit them in store for 15% off your first purchase, a free bag of dog food and free pet bath, all for rescuing a dog in need! Lastly, please share Elvira with friends and family to help her find a forever home as soon as possible.