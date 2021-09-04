HTZ Houndz: Adoptable Dog of the Week - Ernesto Julius Fields

HTZ Nation! Jonathon back again, trying to put more pups into their forever homes. This week, I have a young dog looking to make his way up from Texas into your home and your heart. From Niagara Dog Rescue, meet Ernesto Julius Fields.

To me, his name sounds like a made up character from a Madden video game, and with football season right around the corner, Ernesto could make the perfect game day buddy for you and your family. He is about a year old and weighs 45 lbs. Based on his marking, NDR believes he may be some kind of Black Mouth Cur mix. After being rescued as a stray in rough shape, he is learning that he is now safe and far from street life.

Ernesto does great with adults and children and has proven to take correction quite well. He is very attentive and intelligent, and would make a great family dog. He can be a bit bossy around other dogs, but does settle in around them. He will do best as the only dog in a home with a fenced in yard where he can run and play.

If Ernesto Juluis Fields sounds like a good fit for your family, read more about him here. Then head over to Niagara Dog Rescue's website to put your application to adopt him. Please share his story with your friends and family, and let's get him up north and into a home ASAP.