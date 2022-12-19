HTZ HOUNDZ: Adoptable Dog of the Week - Gunner

Hey HTZ Nation, hope all is well with you and yours. I am back with a new dog in search of his forever home to tell you about. From Niagara Dog Rescue, meet Gunner.

Gunner is 1 year old Husky Mix who is looking for a forever home. He is definitely on the bigger side at 90lbs, and will do best with a family who have older children he can't knock over. He still has that Husky energy at his young age and loves to be active, whether that is a long walk or playing with another dog. Like most Husky's, Gunner can be quite vocal, in particular when he is in a situation he finds uncomfortable.

He is described as a very sweet boy who has lots of love to give. Gunner is crate trained and walks well on his leash. He could live in an apartment but we believe that the best home for him will have a fenced in yard. When he is not looking to play, Gunner loves to stair out the window or cuddle up for some pets with his people.

Check out Gunner's full profile by clicking here. You can also fill out an application to adopt Gunner by clicking here. Once you adopt Gunner, bring him by Vansickle Pet Valu or Lundy's Lane Pet Valu, where you'll recieve 15% off your first purchase just for adopting a HTZ Houndz dog in need. You'll also recieve a free bag of dog food and free pet bath, so you can bring home a clean smelling pal who will be well fed! Share Gunner with the Husky fans in your life, and lets get this guy a home for the New Year.