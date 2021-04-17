HTZ Houndz: Adoptable Dog of the Week - Jonathon

Hey HTZ Nation, Jonathon back with an extra special dog this week. It's pretty easy to get attached to a dog when you're involved with animal rescue. However, no dog and their story have made an impact like this week's adoptable pet. From Niagara Dog Rescue, meet Ajax.

Ajax is a 4 and a half year old Australian Shepherd Mix who has come a long way while in the care of Niagara Dog Rescue. Abandoned in the parking lot of a vet office with large bladder stones, NDR raised the money to save Ajax. Since then, he has made incredible strides with his training while in foster care. The time is now for Ajax to find his forever home.

The ideal home for this handsome fluff ball will have no other dogs, cats or kids. He does okay with calm dogs after slow introductions, but it is best Ajax is on his own. Ajax prefers a quiet country home rather than busy city life. A single female or single male home is best for Ajax, he is not the type of dog you can just bring around to meet all of your friends and family. However, an owner who sets boundaries will be well respected by Ajax and he will blossom into the sweet boy NDR fosters, trainers and volunteers have come to know him as. How sweet is he? Just check out his instagram page below!