HTZ Houndz: Adoptable Dog of the Week - Kente

Hey HTZ Nation, Jonathon back again in search of Forever Home for a four legged friend. It's not often I come across a dog who is described as a "nerd", but thats how this guy has come to be known. From Niagara Dog Rescue, meet Kente

This is one smart cookie! Kente is fully house trained and is great about letting his family know he needs out. At almost 3 years old, he has some basic commands down already like sit and lay down, and he takes his treats very gently. He has a very loving soul to match his beautiful face and coat.

This Rhodesian Ridgeback/Terrier mix is definitely a big boy at 75 lbs, so he'll need a home without small children. Kente will also need to be the only animal in the home. He would absolutely love a fenced in yard where he can run and chase toys.

If you want to read more about this sweet boy, check out his full profile here. You can also fill out an application to adopt him with Niagara Dog Rescue by clicking here. Since Kente loves toys so much, you'll definitely want to take adavantage of 15% off your first purchase at Vansickle PetValu or PV On the Lane, as well as enjoying a free bag of dog food and free pet bath. Lastly, if Kente isnt right for your family, I ask you to share with friends and family to help him find his forever home asap.