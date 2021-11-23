HTZ Houndz: Adoptable Dog of the Week - Kleo

Hey there HTZ Nation, Jonathon here again trying to pair pups with their people. You might thinking you're seeing double after Biscuit was featured last week. However, I promise you that this girl is quite a unique one in search of her furrever home. From Niagara Dog Rescue, meet Kleo.

Kleo is a 2 year old Australian Cattle Dog/Blue Heeler cross who weighs just over 40lbs. She is great with adults and older/dog savvy kids. She gets so excited to see people, she likes to jump up for a hello, but she has made great progress in her training. When I say she really loves people, I mean it, espicially their attention.

This sweet girl also loves to play with toys, including a laser pointer. I thought that was only a cat thing. Something else that's normally reserved for cats that Kleo has locked down is the ability to live in an apartment. As long as she gets her regular daily exercise, she doesn't necessairly need a home with a fenced in yard.

Kleo gets along with other dogs after a proper introduction but she really is a people person. She's recovered from a leg fracture and burn on her tail, but those old injuries don't slow her down any. In fact the only thing that does slow her down, is a good cuddle session with her people, which she expects frequently.

If this sweet girl sounds like the right pup for you, check out her full bio here on Pet Finder. Then head over to Niagara Dog Rescues website to fill out an application to adopt Kleo. Please like and share her story on social media to help her find her forever home asap! We are also happy to announce an upcoming partnership with Pet Valu's Lundy's Lane and Vansickle Road locations to help these awesome adoptable dogs and to promote our HTZ Hounds even further across the Niagara Region. Stay tuned for more info in the near future!