HTZ Houndz: Adoptable Dog of the Week - Kobey

Hey HTZ Nation, Jonathon back again to tell you about a dog in need of a home. This dog has got it all, youthful exhuberance, cuddly contentment and a fast learning brain ready for training and home life. From Niagara Dog Rescue, meet Kobey!

Kobey is a 2 year old American Bull Dog mix who weighs 65lbs. After being taken in as a stray, he has found a place in foster care where he has really let his smart and sensitive out to blossom. Now he is looking for a place to call home forever.

The ideal home for Kobey will have no children and no other pets. He would love to have a quiet home with not alot of traffic around. He can be reactive to people amd other dogs on his leash which he has been working on. An owner who is committed to going to a training course with Kobey will be rewarded with an ocredibly well behaved and loyal dog. The guy is just the strong sensitive type and wants to find the people for him who can help him be his best and happiest self.

If you'd like to read more about Kobey, you can find a detailed profile by clicking here. You can also apply to adopt Kobey through the Niagara Dog Rescue Website. Thanks to our friends at Vansickle Pet Valu and Lundy's Lane Pet Valu, when you adopt one of the dogs featured as our HTZ Houndz: Adoptable Dog of the Week, you will recieve 15% of your first purchase, a free dog bath and a free bag of dog food from either location. We appreciate their help as you welcome a new forever friend into your family. Lastly, please remember to share Kobey with friends and followers to help get adopted as soon as possible. Happy Holidays!