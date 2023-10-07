HTZ HOUNDZ: Adoptable Dog of the Week - Lyger

Howdy HTZ Nation, Jonathon here with a new pup in need of a forever home. Did you ever see Napoleon Dynamite? While this guy isn’t quite a mix between a tiger and lion, but I would say he’s probably the next best thing. From Niagara Dog Rescue, meet Lyger.

Lyger comes from way up North, Yellowknife to be exact! So as we head into the Canadian Winter, this Husky/Lab mix will be perfectly suited to be your winter time companion. He is just under 2 years old and still loves to play like a puppy.

Lyger was found with his 2 brothers and he still loves other dogs. He would do great in a home with a family who already have another dog, or have other dogs in their life that he could visit and play with. Did I mention he loves to play? So a home with active folks and backyard is a must for him.

If you think Lyger could be your new favourite animal, read his full profile here! You can also find the link to adoption applications by clicking here. If you’re chosen as his forever family, our friends at Vansickle Pet Valu and Lundy’s Lane Pet Valu will help you put your best paw forward with 15% off your first purchase, a free bag of dog food and free pet bath for Lyger. Lastly, I ask that you please share Lyger with friends and family, especially those with Husky experience and love their exercise, so we can find this sweet boy is perfect home asap!