HTZ Houndz: Adoptable Dog of the Week - Melvin

Howdy HTZ Nation, hope all is well with you and yours. It's Jonathon here and I have a dog from Niagara Dog Rescue that I think will be a great addition to your family! Meet Melvin

Melvin is a 5 year old Shepherd/Mastiff mix who has recently arrived in Canada in search of his forever home. He is a big boy at 80 lbs, but don't let his size intemidate you. He is quite a mush ball and a very smart one at that.

This guy is quite playful! so he'll need a home with a fenced in yard. He will also need a family that is committed to exercising his brain as much as his body. Melvin gets along with adults, kids and other dogs! He prefers females but does not show any aggression towards male dogs. This big heart boy is ready for home life.

You can read more about Melvin by checking out his profile here. Then head over to the application section to apply to adopt this sweet guy! With such an active mind and body, you'll need some challenging and entertaining toys for Melvin. No need to worry, Vansickle Petvalu and Lundy's Lane Petvalu have got you covered with 15% off your first purchase in store when you adopt Melvin, or any of our previously featured HTZ Houndz dogs. As always, be sure to like and share with friends to help this guy find his forever home as quickly as possible.