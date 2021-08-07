HTZ Houndz: Adoptable Dog of the Week - Molly Malone

Hey HTZ Nation, Jonathon here again with a new adoptable dog of the week. I sometimes write or say things on air like "please adopt this dog so that I dont have to" half jokingly. However, this is a case where I would legitmately adopt this dog in a heartbeat if I felt I could take on the challenge of a 4th pet in my home, Instead, I'll trust that someone out there can give her a taste of the sweet life. From Niagara Dog Rescue, meet Molly Malone.

Molly is a 2 year old Cathoula Leopard Dog, which you can tell by her beautiful Blue Merle spotted coat. After being found pregnant on the streets of Texas, she made her way to Canada, where she had a litter of 11 puppies in foster care. Now, Molly is ready for a home of her own.

She's had an amazing foster where she regualary interacts with children and adults, as well as other dogs. She prefers dogs her own size or smaller, but is also comfortable as the only dog in the home. She's made great progress on her leash training and rarely has any house training accidents anymore. We all can't wait to see this amazingly sweet girl settle into a loving home of her own.

If Ms. Molly Malone sounds like the right dog for you, check out her profile here. Then head over to Niagara Dog Rescue's website to fill out an application to adopt her. If you would like to help pregnant pup's like Molly was, please consider fostering and giving a safe and comfortable place for mama dog's and their babies. Foster applications can be found here and are ALWAYS needed. Remember, no one can do everything but everyone can do something to help end dog homelessness.