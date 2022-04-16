HTZ Houndz: Adoptable Dog of the Week - Mr. Snowman

Hey HTZ Nation, it's Jonathon here. I know we are all pretty sick of the "s" word. But dont hold that against this adorable pup. This week, let me tell you about Mr. Snowman.

Mr. Snowman is a 5 year old American Bulldog Mix. who is available for adoption through Niagara Dog Rescue. He was rescued from South Carolina, and now is looking to find his home here in the Niagara Region. He loves his people, especially those who like to hand out a good belly rub or two!

This big ham is defintely a fan of people. He is good with kids, but likes to jump so we recommend a house with children over the age of 7. He also enjoys playing with other dogs who are calm, but Mr. Snowman isn't afraid to tell dogs off who are annoying him. Most Snowman like to be out in the yard, and this pup is no different. So a home with a yard is a must for this guy.

Want to read more about Mr. Snowman and his back story? Click Here. You can also apply to adopt him by clicking here. If you do adopt Mr. Snowman, or any of our HTZ Houndz Adoptable Dogs of the Week, you will recieve 15% of your first purchase at Vansickle Petvalu or Pet Valu on Lundy's Lane. They also want to help you out with a free bag of dog food and a free pet bath at the self wash station. Mr. Snowman would love to visit petvalu with his family. Please like and share to help find that family asap for him.