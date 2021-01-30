HTZ Houndz: Adoptable Dog of the Week - Peaches

Hey HTZ Nation, Jonathon here, helping to find a home for another dog in need. This week I'd like to introduce you to Peaches.

Available through Niagara Dog Rescue, Peaches came into Niagara Dog Rescue in rough shape. She was severally malnourished after being overbred. Since being rescued, treatment and a nutritious diet have helped Peaches get up to her current 40 lb weight, and we are hoping to see her gain another 10 or so pounds. This 9 year old boxer mix is looking to make up time for what she's lost and has plenty of energy for a senior dog.

The ideal home for Peaches will have no other dogs, no cats. She is great with adults and older children. Initially, Peaches was a more anxious dog, but as her confidence has grown, she has become more attentive and interested in learning commands. While she could live in an apartment, her ideal home would be house, but a yard isnt necessary as long as she gets her exercise and bathroom breaks.

If you would like to read more about Peaches, click here. To see all Niagara Dog Rescue's available pups, click here. You can also fill out an application for adoption, volunteering, or fostering through Niagara Dog Rescue's website.

Lastly, a huge congrats to Niagara Dog Rescue on an amazing 2020 year! Can't wait to see what 2021 brings