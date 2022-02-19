HTZ Houndz: Adoptable Dog of the Week - Priscilla

Howdy HTZ Nation! Jonathon, back at it, searching for a family in need of a dog. If that sounds like you, than you have to hear about Niagara Dog Rescue's latest Southern Belle in need of a Forever Home. Meet Priscilla

if the instagram post didnt make it clear, this is one playful, goofy girl! Priscilla is 1 year old Boxer mix from Texas She weighs just over. She has made the long trip from Texas in search of her forever home. She is great with humans and loves to be apart of a good cuddle session! Check out her instagram @adopt.priscilla

The ideal home for Priscilla will have no other animals. She needs a home without small children, as she gets very excited and may knock them over. She would feel very about it too considering how sweet she is with staff and volunteers.

If you would like to read more about this miss Priscilla, check out her full bio here. If you would like to fill out an application to adopt her, click here. if you adopt her, youre going to need some toys, this girl loves to play! Which calls for a stop at Lundy's Lane Pet Valu or Vansickle Road Pet Valu, where when you adopt a HTZ Houndz Dog like Priscilla, you recieve 15% off your first purchase, a free bag of dog food and dog bath. As always, be sure to share Priscilla with friends and family to help her find her forever home asap!