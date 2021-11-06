HTZ Houndz: Adoptable Dog of the Week - Quincy

HTZ Nation, Jonathon here, searching for forever homes for pups in need. This week, I have a pup that been waiting far too long in boarding for his chance to get settled in a home. So I hope to find a foster or adopter, for Quincy!

Quincy is a 2 year old Jack Russel Terrier/Blue Heeler mix available for adoption through Niagara Dog Rescue. He weighs about 35 lbs, and is quite an active little guy. He still has plenty of puppy energy and attitude. While he might be an adventurer, he also understands the importance of a good nap after walks or play time.

The ideal home Quincy will have no cats due to his high prey drive. He also would appreciate a home with a yard where he can play fetch with his owners. He does okay with dogs who are quiet and non dominant, and larger than him, and could benefit from a home with that kind of dog. However, a meet and greet will have to be done first.

If you would like to read more about Quincy, make sure to check his full bio. You also can fill out an adoption application for Quincy here. Remember to check out all the available dogs from Niagara Dog Rescue and see if your new forever friend is waiting for you!