HTZ HOUNDZ: Adoptable Dog of the Week – Rainbow

Hey HTZ Nation, Jonathon here, back with another rescue pup for someone who is looking for a four legged friend. The hardest part of being involved with dog rescue is when you have a pup who has had a hard life before their rescue. But it sure is rewarding once they are in Niagara Dog Rescue’s care and they start to realize they are safe now. That is the case for Rainbow

Rainbow is a 4.5 year old Husky mix who has come from Manitoba to Ontario in search of his forever home. He lived chained up in Manitoba, where he was attacked by other dogs with no way to get away. However, Rainbow is far away from that life and incredibly thankful for that.

He loves to show his thanks by cuddling with his humans. His fosters have noted he did great while at the groomers. The biggest thing that Rainbow’s future owner’s will have to work on with him is his fear of other dogs. Slow introductions to females and submissive female dogs have gone well for Rainbow, but he will be best suited being the only pet in a home with a fenced in yard and older children.

If you’d like to help get Rainbow started on his new life, read more about him by clicking here. Then head over to the adoption page to fill out an application. If you adopt Rainbow or any of our HTZ Houndz pup’s, the folks over at Vansickle Petvalu and Lundy’s Lane Pet Valu want to help you celebrate. You’ll get 15% off your first purchase, as well as a free bag of dog food and free pet bath! Most importantly, remember to send this article to the Husky lover in your life who may be in search of a their forever friend.