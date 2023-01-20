HTZ HOUNDZ: Adoptable Dog of the Week – Remi

Hey there HTZ Nation, Jonathon here again to tell you about someone who needs a best friend. It sure seems like all he has been after since being rescued from a kill shelter. From Niagara Dog Rescue, meet Remi

Remi is 1 year old German Shepherd mix who weighs about 75 lbs. He is your pretty typical German Shepherd type of dog, smart, eager to please and playful. Something that makes him stand out? Check out those stripes and beautiful brindle coat.

This boy gets along well with adults, kids and other dogs! Due to his size, it’s probably better for him to be in a home with older children. He doesn’t need to go to a home with another dog but he is fine to do so as Remi has never shown any signs of food aggression or problems sharing toys. He is non destructive and crate trained. All Remi needs now is that family and home to call his own forever.

Is that family yours? Read more about Remi by checking out his profile here. You can also fill out an application to adopt him by clicking here. If you are his chosen forever family, don’t forget to stop by our friends at Vansickle Pet Valu and Lundy’s Lane Pet Valu to enjoy 15% off your first purchase in store, a free bag of dog food and free pet bath just for adopting Remi! As always, please like and share Remi to help him find his forever home ASAP. Thank You!