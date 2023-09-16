HTZ HOUNDZ: Adoptable Dog of the Week - Rico

Hey HTZ Nation, Jonathon here again to tell you about another of my four legged friends in need of a forever home. As much as this guy wants to be your family, he really wants to be your dog’s best friend! Let me tell you a little about Rico

Rico is a 1 year old Mountain Cur/Collie Mix from Kentucky. He was rescued alongside his pack and has always shown a lot interest and love to other dogs! That’s why we need to find Rico a home with another dog who he can continue to look to and interact with.

Rico came into the shelter as a very shy dog, however he continues to blossom into a confident pup who loves his people. He even gets along with cats! He likes being around older kids who are a bit calmer and opens up to all adults he meets.

This guy is described as having medium energy. He is still getting used to leash life, but seems to do much better on a harness. A home with a fenced in yard for Rico and his dog sibling to play would be best for this guy. Of course, continuing his learning and growth with by attending training with his humans is a great idea for Rico too.

This pup would be an amazing fit in my life, but I think he’ll be better in yours, so read more about Rico by seeing his profile here. You can also find the application to adopt him by clicking here. Once your application is in and youre chosen as his adopter, you’ll receive a coupon for 15% off your first purchase at Vansickle Pet Valu or Lundy’s Lane Pet Valu, including a free bag of dog food and free pet bath. So bring your dog home a four legged best friend, and you’ll end up with one yourself, by adopting Rico this week’s HTZ Houndz Adoptable Dog of the Week