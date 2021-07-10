HTZ Houndz: Adoptable Dog of the Week - Rocco

Hey HTZ Nation, it's Jonathon, back with another dog in need of a forever home in the Niagara Region. This pup has made great strides with Niagara Dog Rescue since his time as a stray. Meet Rocco!

Rocco is 1 year old Blue Heeler mix who weighs about 30 lbs. Like most herding dogs, Rocco loves his exercise, both physically and mentally. He will do great in obedience school where he can learn new things and really bond with his new family.

His ideal family will have no small children as Rocco can be a bit shy, and can be overwhlemed by kids. However, he will do well with adults and teens, espicially those who are experienced dog owners. Rocco enjoys playing with other submissive dogs but really just wants his owners love, and to play.

If Rocco sounds like the right dog for you, you can read more about him here. If you'd like to adopt Rocco, you can fill out an application here, and be sure to check out all the wonderful dogs awaiting homes with Niagara Dog Rescue. Remember, no one can do everything but everyone can do something, so please like and share with friends and family.