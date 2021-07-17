HTZ Houndz: Adoptable Dog of the Week - Rosalie and Odin

HTZ Nation, Jonathon here, back in search of forever homes for pups in need! This week, I have a bonded pair of dogs who weren't born together but since being adopted, have been inseperable. From NIagara Dog Rescue, Meet Rosalie and Odin!

Both of these dogs are between 4-5 years and weigh around 55 lbs. They are both great with Adults, Children and other dogs. They are looking for a cat free home. These two do everything together. Rosalie often cuddles Odin and the pair are even crate trained together!

Rosalie is a bit more hyper than Odin but she gets a lot of comfort, confidence and direction from Odin. They both walk well on a leash, and neither have shown signs of being flight risks or escape artists. If you would like to read more about this pair, please click here. If you would like to adopt them, you can fill out an application here. And as always, please share with friends and family to help them find their forever home asap. Remember, no one can do everything but everyone can do something.