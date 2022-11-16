HTZ HOUNDZ: Adoptable Dog of the Week - Scoob

Hey HTZ Nation, just in time for spooky season, Niagara Dog Rescue sent me a pal with a rather appropriate name in need of a home. He is currently in boarding just over the river in Niagara Falls, New York. Meet Scoob!

Scoob is a 1 year old German Shepherd mix looking for his forever home here in the Niagara Region. Since being rescued from Kentucky, he has found himself waiting for a home just over the ditch in Niagara Falls, New York. However, he is ready for the Canadian lifestyle and a family to call his own.

This sweet boy would prefer a quiet suburban home or country home with a yard where he can play. He is friendly with adults, kids and other dogs with slow introductions. Scoob walks well on his leash and like most German Shepherds would benefit from training and learning commands with his owner to keep his mind stimulated.

If you'd like to check out Scoob's full profile you can find it here. You can also fill out an application to adopt Scoob here, or learn all about how to foster Scoob and help dogs like him make an easier transition into family life. Don't forget that if you adopt Scoob, you'll be able to enjoy 15% off your first purchase at Vansickle Pet Valu or Pet Valu on Lundy's Lane. They are committed to helping you start with your best paw forward with your rescue pup also with a free bag of dog food and free bath at their wash station! Lastly, please share Scoob with the friends and family in your life who are thinking of adopting a dog, so we can get this guy home ASAP.