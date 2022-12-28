HTZ HOUNDZ: Adoptable Dog of the Week – Stella

Hey HTZ Nation, hope all is well with you and yours. The weather has been unusallly awesome lately, which is a great reason to get out and go walking. Another good reason to be out walking, would be by getting yourself a new four legged best friend. Maybe even this week’s HTZ Houndz pup, from Niagara Dog Rescue, meet Stella!

Stella is a Hound mix who weighs about 40 lbs! This 2 year old girl from Alabama is quite active and LOVES to play. She knows when to settle in for some cuddles and pets too, but most of the time she just wants to play. She’ll even play totally on her own!

Stella gets along with other dogs and could benefit from having another well trained and calm dog in the house. However, she is also perfectly fine being on her own too. She sleeps in her crate at night but prefers to wander the house when her owners aren’t home in the day. She does well with kids over the age of three and no problems with the adults in her life. She will need an experienced owner who will be committed to training her who also has a fenced in yard as she loves to run outside.

Check out her full profile by clicking here and if you think Stella sounds like the pup for you, click here to fill out an adoption form. If you are chosen as her adopter, you’ll be able to visit our friends at Vansickle Pet Valu or PV on the Lane to get everything you need for your new pup. You’ll receive 15% off your first purchase at one of the locations as well a free bag of dog food and free pet bath to bring your new pup home smelling good and clean. As always, HTZ Nation if you can share Stella with your friends and family, it will be greatly appreciated and go a long way to ensuring she finds her Forever Home asap!