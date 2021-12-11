HTZ Houndz: Adoptable Dog of the Week - Tammy

Hey HTZ Nation, it's Jonathon here, trying to put some good pups into good homes. Whenever we feature a dog who was saved from a high kill shelter, it hits a little closer to home for me after my dog Finn was saved and brought to Canada before finding his forever home with me. This week's dog was saved the day she was set to be put down and now is looking for her Forever Home with Niagara Dog Rescue. Meet Tammy

Tammy is a 3 and half year old Pug/Lab Mix who has made her way from Georgia up to a foster placement where she has really come out of her shell. She weighs about 50 lbs and is fully house broken and crate trained . She can take a bit of time to trust new people and warm up to them but her fosters rave about sweet and affectionate she has become since settling into her home.

The ideal home for Tammy will be pet free. She has a high prey drive for smaller animals and can be dog selective. She would also do best in a home with older/dog savvy children. Tammy would love a fenced in yard as she is quite playful and loves to be with her trusted people off leash outside. She's still working on her leash manners when walking, but nothing a great training experience with her new family can't solve.

Thanks to Tammy's amazing fosters, you can read a very detailed report about her by clicking here. If you'd like to adopt her, fill out an application here on Niagara Dog Rescues Website. Thanks to our amazing sponsors at Lundy's Lane Pet Valu and Vansickle Road Pet Valu, if you adopt Tammy or any of our previously featured HTZ Houndz who are still waiting for a forever home, you will recieve a free bag of dog food, a free self wash pet bath, and 15% off your first purchase to help get you started with your new four legged friend. Please like and share Tammy and help her find a home asap. Remember, no one can do everything but everyone can do something!