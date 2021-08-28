HTZ Houndz: Adoptable Dog of the Week - Tarzan

Hey HTZ Nation, Jonathon here, back at it trying to pair pups with their perfect home. Alot of the dogs I feature as our Adoptable Dogs of the Week usually would do best with experienced owners, which can be disheartening for a first time adopter. However, this week's pup would make the perfect companion for someone who's looking to bring a dog into their life for the first time. From Niagara Dog Rescue, meet Tarzan.

Tarzan is a 7 year old Labrador Retriever mix who is looking for his forever home. He weighs about 55 lbs and uses that weight to flop over on his back to get scratches from his favourite humans. He is comfortable with both kids and adults, and other dogs who are the same size or bigger than him. He'll do best in a home with no small dogs.

Tarzan is well mannered and just needs to work on his basic commands with his adopters. If you've never owned a dog, Tarzan would be a great fit for you. He responds incredibly well to positive reinforcement and can be corrected easily. He wants to be close to his people and is considered the king of the cuddle. Take this guy to a training class and you'll be surprised about what an amazing dog and dog owner you will both become.

If you would like to read more about Tarzan, check out his full profile here. If you would like to adopt him, click here to fill out the form. Remember to share him and all our HTZ Houndz Adoptable Dogs of the Week so we can get them placed into their forever homes asap. Remember. no one can do everything but everyone can do something