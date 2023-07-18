HTZ HOUNDZ: Adoptable Dog of the Week – Theodore

Theodore is a 2 year old Hound Mix looking for his forever home. He weighs about 50 lbs and is quite a handsome and expressive pup. His eyes are capable of giving you a playful, sassy look or a sweet and cuddly look depending on this goofy guys mood.

Since coming into the rescue as a stray, Theodore has been improving his house manners in a foster home. He loves meeting new people and is super motivated to learn by food. He gets along with dogs and kids, and will do best in a home with older kids due to his energy. While he does have a pretty medium to high energy level, after he goes out to walk or play, Theodore will often head to his bed on his own to relax. Keep him well exercised, and Theodore will do great in your home.

If you want to read more about Theodore, check out his full detailed bio here. You can also apply to adopt him by clicking here. If you are successful in adopting Theodore, be sure to visit our friends at Vansickle Pet Valu in St. Catharines or Lundy's Lane Pet Valu in Niagara Falls where you'll recieve a free pet bath, a bag of food and 15% off your first purchase just for adopting a rescue dog in need! They'll make sure you have everything you need to get started on the right paw with Theodore, your new forever friend. Lastly, please share Theodore with family and friends so we find this sweet guy his forever home real soon!