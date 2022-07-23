HTZ HOUNDZ: Adoptable Dog of the Week – Tiny

Hey HTZ Nation, Jonathon here again trying to connect families with new 4 legged friends. Today I have got an incredibly impressive Pup who has done exceptionally well in foster care. Now it’s time he find a his forever family. From Niagara Dog Rescue, meet Tiny

Tiny is a 2 year old Rottweiler/Lab mix who is currently looking for his forever home. He is exceptionally well behaved in his foster home, being fully crate trained and showing no signs of destructive habits. He even gets to roam the house alone when his fosters leave, and usually just ends up sleeping his crate with the door open.

Tiny is incredibly playful and friendly. He gets along great with people, dogs and cats of any age and size. He does get pretty excited and hasn’t quite figured out how to use his 76 lb frame yet, so Tiny would do best with older kids and teens.



This sweet guy does deal with a medical condition. He is on medication to decrease pain and inflammation from Hip Dysplasia. With regular exercise and healthy weight management, this doesn’t slow down Tiny in the slightest.

If you’d like to read some great detailed comments from Tiny’s foster, click here to check out his full profile. You can also fill out an adoption application for him by clicking here. Our pals at Vansickle Pet Valu and Lundy’s Lane Pet Valu would also love to help you bring home Tiny or any one of our available HTZ Houndz pups. With 15% off your first purchase, you’ll be able to find all the toys and treats to keep Tiny feeling happy and healthy. Lastly, I ask you to share Tiny with friends and family to help him find his forever home asap.