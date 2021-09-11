HTZ Houndz: Adoptable Dog of the Week - Titan

HTZ Nation, it's Jonathon again. Another week, another dog in need of their forever home. This week, we are all about the big dogs with Titan from Niagara Dog Rescue.

Titan is a 4 year old Boxer mix who is a gentle giant. At over 90 lbs, we definitely recommend Titan to a family who have experience with big dogs. His ideal home will have no cats, and no small children. Titan doesnt want to be accidentally knocking anyone over in the house with his big frame.

Titan gets along with other big dogs and female dogs, but ideally he'd like to be the only dog in the home. He is pretty low energy but does love to get out for his walk. Even Titan's puppy dog eyes are huge, and he definitely knows how to show his big heart to his humans.

If Titan sounds like the right dog for you, you can read more about him by clicking here. You can also apply to adopt Titan by clicking here. Remember, no one can do everything but everyone can do something, so be sure to share Titan and help this dog find his forever home soon.