HTZ HOUNDZ: Adoptable Dog of the Week – Titus

Hey HTZ Nation, hope all is well with you and yours. If you’re noticing the house is a little quiet and your thinking maybe its time for a four legged best friend, I may have just the pup for you. Let me introduce you to this week’s HTZ Houndz pup, Titus.

Titus is a Rottweiler mix who weighs about 60 lbs! He is 2 years old, hitting that age of being content to be lazy but also loves a big walk and playing outside. He is working on his walking skills, and will need an experienced and strong handler until he completes training with his future adopter.

While Titus gets along with other dogs, it’s best he play with pups his own size. He doesn’t need to go to a home with another dog and would benefit from a quiet suburban neighborhood with a fenced in yard to play in with his people. He is crate trained and housebroken, but working on improving these while in his foster home, a place he hasn’t been very long, but is making quick progress.

Check out his full profile by clicking here and if you think Titus sounds like the pup for you, click here to fill out an adoption form. You may notice the guy likes to tear up his beloved stuffed animals, so it’s a good thing if you adopt Titus, you’ll be able to visit our friends at Vansickle Pet Valu or PV on the Lane to load up on toys. You’ll receive 15% off your first purchase at one of the locations as well a free bag of dog food and free pet bath to bring your new pup home smelling good and clean. As always, HTZ Nation if you can share Titus with your friends and family, it will be greatly appreciated and go a long way to ensuring she finds her Forever Home asap!