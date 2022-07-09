HTZ Houndz: Adoptable Dog of the Week – TomTom

Hey HTZ Nation, hope all is well with you and yours. The beautiful weather has brought so many families and their dogs out to enjoy the Niagara Region. If you're looking to join them by adopting your own pup, there are dog’s ready for summer, like Tom, our HTZ Hounds Adoptable Dog of the Week.

Tom otherwise known as Tom Tom is a 3-year-old hound mix currently in foster care with Niagara Dog Rescue. He is medium sized and enjoys giving kisses, and getting belly rubs. Like most hounds, he has a high prey drive, which means he needs house with NO cats or small animals to chase.

TomTom will need a strong and assertive owner who will continue to work with him. He is still pretty young, so he will need to keep working on his leash manners. When on his leash, he can be reactive to other dogs, cyclists and some men. The latest update from NDR's volunteer walkers is that Tom Tom is an angel to walk and listens increibly well.

TomTom does take some time to warm up to strangers, but once he does, you’ll be the centre of his universe. TomTom would love to have a home with a backyard to play in. He is pretty active and if he is anything like my own hound mix, will love to play fetch for hours if you let him! Honestly, he is incredibly cute and has an infectious smile. His fosters rave about him, but they know he is overdue for a family to call his own. Is TomTom sounding like your kind of pooch? Read more about him here and fill out an application here. If you successfully adopt Tom, don't forget to bring him to see our friends at Vansickle Pet Valu and Pet Valu on the Lane, where you'll enjoy 15% off your first purchase, as well as a free bag of dog food and free pet bath.