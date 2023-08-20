Jonathon here again ready to introduce you to a new four legged friend looking for his forever family. This pup hasn't always had it easy, but since coming into Niagara dog Rescue's care, he has bloomed to show off quite a personality. Meet this week's HTZ Houndz Adoptable Dog of the Week, Tuff.

Tuff is a lab mix who is just over a year old. When he was rescued, he was suffering from Mange, and a skin infection, which he has since recovered from. He is very appreciative and is eager to please the humans in his life. Tuff still has plenty of puppy energy and is who is learning his manners.

This playful pup is currently fostered with other dogs as well as kids. At just over 70lbs, Tuff would do best in a home dog with older or dog savvy children. He is friendly with cats but does enjoy barking at them as well.

If you would like to read more about Tuff, you can see his full profile by clicking here. You can also jump right to the adoption process by filling out an adoption form here. If you are successfully chosen as Tuff's adopter, our friends at Vansickle Pet Valu and PV on the Lane wiil help you get started with your new four legged best friend. Adopt a HTZ Houndz dog and you'll recieve 15% off your first purchase, a free bag of dog food and free pet bath at their self was station. Lastly, please share Tuff with all your friends and family who may be considering adopting a dog. You can't change a dogs past but, you could rewrite their future.