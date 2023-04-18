Is Previously Unheard Soundgarden With Chris Cornell Coming?!

TRY TO STAY CALM for this... We might be hearing Soundgarden's final songs recorded with Chris Cornell pretty soon.

Much like Linkin Park did with their song Lost, The Tragically Hip with Saskadelphia, as well as a few other bands, there seem to be archived music that is potentially about to surface for the first time.

This announcement was tweeted earlier this week:

It was also tweeted by the official Soundgarden account too. VERY exciting stuff on the horizon for fans of Soundgarden & the late, great, Chris Cornell.

iHeartRadio news has more about the story HERE.