Jonathon's Favourite Albums of 2022

Hey HTZ Nation, Jonathon here, and I hope everyone had a great holiday season. The New Year is a great time to reflect on the previous 365 days, and when I think about 2022, I think about music. This past year saw the return of big concerts and festivals, and some really solid releases from artists new and old. I hate that year end lists come out so early every year, what if one of our favourite artists drops an amazing album as a New Year's gift? So I saved my favourites list, so you can start 2023 listening to some of the best music in my opinion from last year. These 9 albums raised the bar in 2022. Let's start with some local flavour:

Alexisonfire may have soft launched their return with numerous festival appearances and singles in the past few years like "Familiar Drugs" and "Season of the Flood", but the band's first album in over a decade brought the southern Ontario five piece back in a big way. The band's most collaborative album, with key contributions to songs from all 5 members, "Otherness" is the gold standard for what Post-Hardcore can be. Beautiful melodies, experimental sounds and the same spirit that took Alexisonfire from St. Catharine's basements to a headliner around the world can be heard throughout the 10 well crafted songs. Well "Sans Soleil" received much play on the radio, my favourite song is "Reverse the Curse", check it out here.

Speaking of local flavour, I have been saying for years that JIN is the best band around the Niagara Region. If you’ve been to any number of local festivals or events in the past few years, you have probably seen one of their cover sets, but on "Peggy and Her Ongoing Adventures in Wonderland", JIN prove they are more than just a bar band. Nicole Cerminara fronts the band and acts as wizard bringing a guitar sound that blends Hendrix, Page, Frusciante and some other mystery element that makes her playing all her own. Backing her is her brother Joseph on drums, and Myles Rogers on bass, who lock down an air tight rhythm section, capable of taking jams to where ever they need to go throughout the album and their shows. This Niagara three piece are one of the busiest bands around with a residency in Niagara Falls and a headlining show coming up at The Warehouse Concert Hall in St. Catharine’s. It’s hard to pick one song to summarize what JIN are all about, but ‘Peggy’s…’ fourth track “… Don’t Talk About the Money” seems as good as any. Listen to it here.

In 2022, John Frusciante returned to the Red Hot Chili Peppers and they dropped not one, but two double albums of material with help from old friend and producer Rick Rubin. The first of which “Unlimited Love”, was everything I hoped a Frusciante return album would sound like. It sounds like a drive through California on a warm summer’s night, and made for a great soundtrack to many of my own summer nights in 2022. “Black Summer” opens the album and was the lead single, but dreamy “…It’s Only Natural” remains my favourite. Check it out here.

PKEW PKEW PKEW are massive fans of the Chili Peppers. One visit to their twitter feed, you’ll find a tweet about RHCP without much scrolling. So you would think their 2022 album “Open Bar” is a funk rock record, try again. PKEW PKEW PKEW are a grown up skate punk band, writing songs about the real problems everyday people face, while also taking the piss out of the privileged kids running around their native Toronto on mommy and daddy’s dime. Not many albums can make you laugh and cry the way “Open Bar” does. “Maybe Someday” is a millennial anthem that many a person under the age of 40 has probably been able to relate to at some point in their life. Give it a listen here.

On the note of Toronto bands millennials relate to, did anybody else feel like they were losing it a little bit during the pandemic? Because PUP sure did. 2022 saw the release of “The Unraveling of PUP the Band” and what a record this was. Front man Stefan Babcock took his songwriting to new places, implanting keyboards into the traditional punk rock sound of the band, for comic relief at times, and others to add textures that take the band to new and exciting places. There is a theme of love that runs throughout the album, from robots to guitars; even inanimate objects have feelings in PUP’s world. Don’t worry though, the band are “Totally Fine”. Check out that track here.

You may feel like you need a palette cleanser now, so may I introduce you to the ultimate musical palette cleanser of 2022. “The Car” from Arctic Monkeys is unlike anything the band have released before, which keeps up with the theme of the band continuing to go in different directions with each release. The whole album feels like songwriter and front man Alex Turner’s audition to write the next James Bond theme, with strings dominating the record. The whole album feels like a cage match between a rock band and an orchestra. The result is a listen that is hard to put a finger on but refreshing to the ear. The most traditional of the tracks is probably the stand out “Body Paint”. You can hear that here.

This next album kind of crept up on me. When I heard Metric were putting out a new album, I knew I’d give it a listen but I haven’t truly loved a Metric album in a long time. However, 2022’s “Formentera” sees Metric give me exactly what I want from the 4 piece. On the album, Metric provide a perfect mesh of guitars and synthesizers that highlight Emily Haines ice cold vocals. It’s another great listen for late at night or on summer drives home from the beach. I definitely didn’t have Metric opening an album with a 10 minute banger about staring at your phone too much that sounds like it could have been produced by deadmau5 on the 2022 bingo card, but I’m sure glad we got it. Listen to opening track “Doomscroller” here.

Drew Thomson was a busy man the last few years. The figure head of Single Mothers started the Drew Thomson Foundation side project in 2018, and spent much of 2020 and 2021 self releasing a lot of experimental music. In 2022, he revived the hardcore outfit that saw the 10th anniversary of its debut release and celebrated by taking Single Mothers to new places no one could have imagined. All that experimental music and spoken word practice during the pandemic resulted in “Everything You Need” being an interesting listen with depth beyond anything that Single Mothers have released before. My fiancé has asked me multiple times to pick a favourite from this album, and I can’t. It’s just all so interesting, and I hope we get a show from this band in southern Ontario soon because I want to hear this album live in 2023. “Baby Bird” is probably the most traditional SM track on the album, so give that one a listen here.

If I had to pick one favourite album above all else from 2022, it’d be “Fear of the Dawn” by Jack White. He’s another artist who dropped two albums on us this year, also releasing “Entering Heaven Alive” which sees Jack White keep it a bit tamer, with an acoustic, southern rock feel throughout much of the album. “Fear of the Dawn” however is a rock record through and through. Lots of loud, fuzzy guitars cutting through the mix like a buzz saw. This is Jack White in his finest form, taking the Detroit garage rock education and putting a digital sheen on it to create a powerful, dark and fun record. Title track “Fear of the Dawn” is the kind of musical output that feels like it can barely be contained by the speakers that unleash it upon your ears. Turn this one up loud and check it out here.