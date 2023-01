Ghost released Impera at the beginning of 2022, and that album was, for most rockers, considered a breath of fresh-air. |

Def Leppard's frontman Joe Elliott actually said it was one of his favourite albums of last year and that he loved how Ghost was paving their own niche.

Ghost must have caught wind of this, because they just re-released the track, Spillways from that album, this time WITH Joe Elliott..