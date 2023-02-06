iHeartRadio
[LISTEN[ LINKIN PARK TO RELEASE TUNE WITH CHESTER BENNINGTON FRIDAY


linkin park

Linkin Park tease ahead with a 15 second video to the release of 'Lost' an outtake from the album Meteora,

The tune features vocals from the late Chester Bennington. EEK!

Check it out:

 

Look forward to it's release February 10th. 

