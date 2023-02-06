[LISTEN[ LINKIN PARK TO RELEASE TUNE WITH CHESTER BENNINGTON FRIDAY
Linkin Park tease ahead with a 15 second video to the release of 'Lost' an outtake from the album Meteora,
The tune features vocals from the late Chester Bennington. EEK!
Check it out:
“Lost,” a new, never-before-heard song from the Meteora archives. Out Friday, February 10th. https://t.co/SSzD64K5n8#Meteora20 #LinkinPark pic.twitter.com/XN1dlzI7eu— LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) February 6, 2023
Look forward to it's release February 10th.