See Ozzy, Motorhead & Black Label Society THIS MONTH... VIrtually???

Ozzfest is taking on the Metaverse with an event that stretches from November 10-13 and features over 100 bands.

They're virtual - but it's also FREE to attend if you have access to the Metaverse. The Metaverse Music Festival (MVMF) will be hosted in Decentraland, the largest user-owned and operated virtual social world.

The Metaverse festival website reads, ""Set in an otherworldly cyberpunk landscape being reclaimed by nature, the Festival will feature 15 uniquely designed stages that will see performances from 100+ musical artists from across a wide variety of genres, as well as new interactive experiences".

Held in partnership with Kraken, the festival will be free to attend and users do not need to wear a VR headset.

For more details on this virtual Ozzfest event, click HERE.