Disney has expanded the Star Wars universe in recent years with these new Disney+ shows like The Mandalorian and Book of Boba Fett - now the galaxy far far away gets even bigger with the Obi Wan Kenobi trailer

Joey Bricks was caught of guard by the trailers release and clearly excited.. Click for Joey's Reaction

Will yo be checking out Obi Wan Kenobi when it hit's Disney+ May 25th?