This spring, Adam and Joey are taking the show on the road! They’re HTZ-FM’s most wanted. Find them – win cash!



Weekdays starting April 12, listen to Adam and Joey in the afternoon for a new location each day. Drive up to Motel Camry and the HTZ truck to get the code word of the day. Text* the code in the window to 977-977.



Each day, one listener in HTZ Nation will win $100 PLUS qualify for the grand prize - $1000 CASH!



Motel Camry – weekday afternoons with Adam and Joey on 97.7 HTZ-FM.

*standard text messaging rates may apply