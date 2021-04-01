Motel Camry
Each day, one listener in HTZ Nation will win $100 PLUS qualify for the grand prize - $1000 CASH!
Motel Camry – weekday afternoons with Adam and Joey on 97.7 HTZ-FM.
No purchase necessary. Contest starts on April 12, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. ET and ends on May 7, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario who are eighteen (18) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Twenty qualifying prizes, each a cheque for $100 CAD. One grand prize, a cheque for $1000 CAD. Odds of winning a qualifying prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received during each entry period. Odds of winning the grand prize shall be one in twenty. The number of qualifying prizes available to be won will decrease throughout the contest as they are awarded. Complete contest rules and information about entry available at www.htzfm.com.