ROCKSEARCH 2022 FAQ

Q: I didn't get an email, how do I know you got my entry?

A: If you see the message "We've received your submission. Thank you and good luck!" on the page after you enter, we've received your entry successfully.





Q: I don’t have a Soundcloud profile. Can I submit my band camp / Myspace / other links instead?

A: This year we are only accepting entries with a public Soundcloud playlist that has ONLY your 3 songs that you want us to judge. Sorry for any inconvenience!





Q: A member in our band isn’t 19 yet, but he can totally pass for 19 and will be by the end of the year. Can we still enter?

A: No. All members must be 19 at the time of entry into Rocksearch.





Q: I want to submit a song as part of my entry that isn’t released yet. Can you do me a solid and just keep that one private?

A: Nope. Because there’s a voting component to this contest, fans need to be able to review your submission before casting their vote. In order to do that, we’re posting them all publicly at htzfm.com.





Q: Can I sell my merchandise at the live showcases?

A: Yes, as long as you provide your own float, staff, product and are performing that night.





Q: I’m a solo artist, do I have to bring my own band/equipment?

A: Yes.





Q: My brother’s band is really good but he’s really shy and doesn’t want to submit an entry. Can I submit one for him?

A: No. You must have the band/solo artist’s consent to submit an entry.