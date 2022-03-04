iHeartRadio
-2°C
Instagram
977977
Sms*

Rocksearch 2022 FAQ

RS_Header

ROCKSEARCH 2022 FAQ

 

Q: I didn't get an email, how do I know you got my entry?
A: If you see the message "We've received your submission. Thank you and good luck!" on the page after you enter, we've received your entry successfully.

 
Q: I don’t have a Soundcloud profile.  Can I submit my band camp / Myspace / other links instead?
A: This year we are only accepting entries with a public Soundcloud playlist that has ONLY your 3 songs that you want us to judge. Sorry for any inconvenience!
 

Q: A member in our band isn’t 19 yet,  but he can totally pass for 19 and will be by the end of the year.  Can we still enter?
A:  No. All members must be 19 at the time of entry into Rocksearch.
 

Q:  I want to submit a song as part of my entry that isn’t released yet.  Can you do me a solid and just keep that one private?  
A:  Nope.  Because there’s a voting component to this contest, fans need to be able to review your submission before casting their vote.  In order to do that, we’re posting them all publicly at htzfm.com.
 

Q: Can I sell my merchandise at the live showcases?
A: Yes, as long as you provide your own float, staff, product and are performing that night.
 

Q: I’m a solo artist, do I have to bring my own band/equipment?
A: Yes.
 

Q: My brother’s band is really good but he’s really shy and doesn’t want to submit an entry.  Can I submit one for him?
A: No.  You must have the band/solo artist’s consent to submit an entry.

 

 

CLICK HERE TO ENTER ROCKSEARCH 2022!

 

General Contest Rules

News