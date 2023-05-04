Rocksearch 2023 - Top 12 - Black Paint



Black Paint is an Alternative Rock band from the GTA consisting of Steven Layzell (vocals/guitar), Tyler Smith (bass) and Eric Croteau (drums). With their dark, Jack White-like sound, Rage Against the Machine riffs, and rowdy live stage presence, Black Paint quickly broke into the Toronto Scene a few years ago, playing many famous Toronto venues like Lees Palace and the Legendary Horseshoe Tavern! They also are never seen out of their Black Coverall uniforms. From their look to their sound, they are dedicated to making a great experience for their listeners.