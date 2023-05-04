Rocksearch 2023 - Top 12 - FERAL MINKS



Kitchener based rock band Feral Minks started out as a solo project during the height of the pandemic formed by lead singer and guitarist Kent Merriam. By early 2021 he had released his first EP "Loam" under the Feral Minks moniker which caught the attention of Jay Emmons of The Glorious Sons. Soon after they began work on Feral Minks second EP with Emmons and long time co-conspirator Steve Kirstein at the helm of production while the Minks rounded out their lineup with seasoned veterans of the Kitchener rock scene Algernon Friolet, Jay Hogle and Ryan Whitney. New music is set to come in spring 2023 alongside a steady stream of tour dates. Watch out for the Feral Minks in a town near you!