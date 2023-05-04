Rocksearch 2023 - Top 12 - GRAVELY

Formed on the south shore of the Niagara region in the quiet canal side town of Port Colborne, GRAVELY is a small town band with a huge sound. Born from the mind of Chris Madronich (lead vocal, guitar), GRAVELY is an evolutionary split from his folk rock solo act, Gravely James.

Craving a larger sound, Chris has been shuffling through musicians for almost ten years trying to find the perfect combination to match the vision. In what feels like a nod from the universe after trying musicians from across the province, the journey came full circle in 2022 when the trio was formed of Chris and 2 old high school friends; Patrick Guenette (drums) and Chace King (bass guitar). It seems that going back to his roots was the move that put all the pieces together.

GRAVELY blends rock, blues, and electric folk with an optimistic lyrical outlook that aims to find meaning while having a good time. Opening for huge acts like David Wilcox, Skye Wallace, Danny Michel - GRAVELY's liberating live show pumps an energy into the audience that opens jaws and widens eyes.

Working in studio with John Harvey of Monster Truck and Justin Meli of Chalet Studios, GRAVELY is cutting a path up a mountain and has been gaining momentum since it began. With plans to expand and explore, GRAVELY has goals to continually release new music, perform to larger audiences and tour. Youâ€™ll be hearing much more from them in the near future.