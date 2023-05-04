iHeartRadio
Rocksearch 2023 - Top 12 - Live Animals

Website  |  Facebook  |  Instagram


Live Animals, a four piece band based out of Toronto, personifying sonic grit and technical musicianship, Canadian grunge rock band Live Animals bring the authenticity back to rock & roll with their soaring new EP, Into the Wild available now!

 

 

